Statue of Unity inauguration: 6 astonishing facts about world’s tallest statue dedicated to Sardar Patel

The Statue of Unity, a memorial dedicated to India’s first Home minister Sardar Patel, is set for inauguration. The statue will be unveiled on October 31 commemorating the 143rd birth anniversary of Patel who played a key role in unifying India. The statue is unique in many ways and will be the tallest statue in the world. The memorial which is 182 meters tall, twice of the Statue of Liberty located in New York, is located near the Sardar Sarovar Dam on Narmada river.

As the preparations for the launch of Statue of Unity is in the last phase, here we bring to some interesting facts about the statue.

1. Work completed in record time

The project was announced in 2010 but the groundbreaking ceremony of the statue was held on October 31, 2013 when Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. The Statue of Unity is said to be Modi’s dream project. The Gujarat government had set up Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Rashtriya Ekta Trust (SVPRET) that was responsible for the construction of the statue. Since December 2013, the Trust organised several outreach programmes to collect raw materials for the construction of the memorial.

2. 50 lakh kg iron crowdsourced

The iron required for construction was collected through a campaign called ‘Loha’. Under this campaign, the Trust had collected iron from every state of the country. According to an estimate, 50,00,000 kg iron was crowdsourced. Around 3,400 people were engaged in the work for construction of Sardar Patel’s statue.

3. 2.25 crore kg cement used

Around 2,25,00,000 kg cement which is equivalent to the weight of 56 Boeing 747 planes was used in the construction of the statue. The statue was designed by sculptor Ram Vanji Sutar, a receipt of Padma Bhushan in 2016 and Padma Shri in 1999. Sutar had designed more than 50 sculptors in his career including the statue of Mahatma Gandhi inside the Parliament complex.

The under construction statue of unity stands facing Sardar Sarovar Dam at Kevadiya Colony, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) from Ahmadabad, India, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. The Statue of Unity, a 182-meters tall tribute to Indian freedom fighter Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, will be inaugurated on Oct. 31 and is slated to be the one of the world’s tallest statue. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

4. Total cost – Rs 2,989 crore

The construction work had started in October 2013. Initially, the cost of the statue was estimated around Rs 3,001 crore. But when bidding process for the design, construction and maintenance of the statue was done, Larsen and Turbo had in October 2014 won the contract at Rs 2,989 crore. The government had set a target to complete the work by mid-October 2018 and inaugurate the statue on Patel’s 143rd birth anniversary.

Watch video: Statue of Unity set for inauguration



5. 15,000 tourists expected daily

According to the government’s estimate, around 15,000 tourists are expected to visit the statue daily. The 182-metre-high statue is visible from a 7-km radius. The decision about the height of the statue which is 182 metres from the ground, was taken in order to match the total number of Assembly constituencies in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly.

6. Statue of Unity: World’s tallest statue

The Statue of Unity is twice the height of the Statue of Liberty and four times that of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro. While the Statue of Liberty is 93 metres tall, Christ the Redeemer is just 30 metres high. The Statue of Liberty is the tallest memorial in the world till date. It is located on Liberty Island in New York Harbor in New York City. It was inaugurated on October 28 in 1886.