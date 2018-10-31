Statue of Unity: From tickets to tourist attractions; Here are 5 things to look for

The Statue of Unity is open on all days for the public from 9 am to 6 pm.

Beginning Thursday, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the world’s largest statue, the ‘Statue of Unity’, it is all set to become a major tourist destination in Gujarat. And, the state tourism department has already put in place the arrangements to make it one of the major attractions for the tourists ahead of the winter vacations.

The picturesque surroundings of the Satpura and Vindhyachal hills along with the mighty river Narmada provide the perfect view to the statue, which is built on an island. Its proximity to the Sardar Sarovar Dam is like a cherry topping to the package.

Here are the five things you should look for while visiting the statue-

– The Statue of Unity is open on all days for the public from 9 am to 6 pm. You can book the tickets either on the spot or buy them online. Online ticket booking for the statue begins this Saturday.

– Entry for kids below 3 years of age is free and for all others, the ticket is priced at Rs 350 per person. The entry fee comes in a package which includes the entry to the observation deck, valley of flowers, the Sardar Patel memorial, museum and audio-visual gallery, the site of Statue of Unity and Sardar Sarovar dam.

– Still a cheaper option, the basic entry ticket includes a visit to the valley of flowers, the Sardar Patel memorial, museum and audio-visual gallery, the site of the Statue of Unity and Sardar Sarovar dam. The entry ticket costs Rs 120 for adults and Rs 60 for children below 15 years in age.

– The Statue of Unity neither disappoints the selfie lovers. The statue complex has a separate selfie point which gets you a good view of the statue and its pristine surroundings. The visitors will also be treated with a laser, light and sound show. The show is based on the unification of India during the post-Independence period.

– There is a bridge to reach the statue from the mainland and a boat ride is available too to reach Sadhu Bet island.