Statue of Mother Mary found damaged

A statue of Mother Mary was found damaged on the church premises here today, police said. Police suspect that vandals could have damaged the ‘Maatha statue’ (statue of Mother Mary), said to be 100-years-old, around midnight yesterday.

People in the area, who used to offer prayers at the Church before putting out to sea, found the bust portion damaged this morning. Local people blocked the Kovalam-Kanyakumari road demanding action against the culprits. Police held talks and persuaded them to disperse.