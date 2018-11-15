Statue of Karunanidhi to be unveiled in Chennai on December 16

Karunanidhi, who passed away on August 7 this year aged 94, was addressed as ‘Kalaignar’ by party workers and supporters. (IE)

A statue of late DMK chief M Karunanidhi will be unveiled here next month, the party announced Thursday. National level leaders of various political parties are expected to attend the function to unveil the life-size statue on December 16.

It will be located alongside a refurbished statue of DMK founder and late chief minister CN Annadurai at the party headquarters here, it said.

“A life-size statue of Dr Kalaignar will be unveiled by all India leaders,” the party said in a statement without elaborating further.

