Statue of Karunanidhi to be unveiled in Chennai on December 16

A statue of late DMK chief M Karunanidhi will be unveiled here next month, the party announced Thursday. National level leaders of various political parties are expected to attend the function to unveil the life-size statue on December 16.
It will be located alongside a refurbished statue of DMK founder and late chief minister CN Annadurai at the party headquarters here, it said.
“A life-size statue of Dr Kalaignar will be unveiled by all India leaders,” the party said in a statement without elaborating further.
Karunanidhi, who passed away on August 7 this year aged 94, was addressed as ‘Kalaignar’ by party workers and supporters.
