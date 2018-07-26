States, UTs asked to fast-track submission of proposal under PMAY(U), says government

In a written reply, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the PMAY (U) guidelines provide flexibility to states and UTs for appraising and approving project proposals based on the demand assessed. (IE)

To achieve housing for all by 2022, the Centre has asked states and Union Territories to fast-track submission of project proposals, the Rajya Sabha was informed today. Nearly 53.74 lakh houses are being funded under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (Urban) in the country, according to the government.

In a written reply, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the PMAY (U) guidelines provide flexibility to states and UTs for appraising and approving project proposals based on the demand assessed. They have to approach the ministry only for release of central assistance for projects approved at the state level, he said.

“Keeping in view the road-map for achieving the goal of housing for all by 2022, the Centre has asked states and union territories to strategize fast tracking submission of their project proposals to saturate their entire demand by 2018-19,” Puri told the Upper House. In another reply, the Union minister said non-performing assets (NPAs) in the housing loan slab declined from 2.71 per cent on March 31, 2017, to 2.42 per cent on March 31, 2018.