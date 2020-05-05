States must be given leeway on lockdown: Rahul Gandhi in conversation with Abhijeet Banerjee

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi slams Modi government over alleged centralisation of power. (File pic IE)

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi today made a veiled attack on the Modi government over alleged centralisation of power and rued that states were not being given enough room to take decisions on the ongoing lockdown. In conversation with noted economist Abhijeet Banerjee, Rahul said that decentralising of power should be the government’s mantra and freedom should be given to the states on deciding the lockdown. This is something Delhi is not doing, he said.

“I feel like you have to create option value. Decentralising as much as possible, which they can handle at the local level is in my view a good thing. So the tendency should be to sort of parcel out things that can be managed at the district level and the state level. Of course, there are some things, like the District Collector cannot decide about airlines or railways and stuff,” he said.

“So I feel that the big decisions should be national. But even in the lockdown front, leeway should be given to the states i.e. you want to lockdown, you want to understand the nature of your lockdown, you please do your lockdown. Give option value to the state and the state can actually decide ok I will do that and I won’t do that. And the risk sort of comes on the state and they would manage it better,” Rahul said.

The Congress leader said the current government has a slightly different view on the matter and “it prefers to manage, see this thing, and centralise it”.

Stating that there is a balance between the centralisation and Decentralisation aspects, he said, “Each state has its own nuances. Kerala is doing something completely different, UP is doing something completely different. But the Central government also has a particular role to play. But there is a tension I can see between these two ideas.”

Rahul also said that sooner the country comes out of a total lockdown, the better it is. He said there should be a strategy in place for the exit and that begins to start a part of the economy quickly. “Otherwise, money is useless,” he said.