State Vigilance Organisation books its employee for leaking secret information

The State Vigilance Organisation (SVO), Jammu has booked one of its employees for leaking secret information to officers facing corruption charges in return for monetary benefits.

The SVO registered a formal case against Mohammad Shabir who was appointed in vigilance organisation, spokesperson of the SVO said.

Reliable information was received at SVO Jammu that Shabir (Orderly) indulged in corruption and malpractices by conniving with different officers and officials who were facing serious charges of corruption in the organisation, he said.

As per the reports, in return for disclosing information to suspect public servants, he got financial benefits, the spokesman said, adding that Shabir had raised assets disproportionate to his known source of income by indulging in corruption and illegal practices.

The teams of SVO raided various residences of the accused after registering a case against him.

During the search, it was found that various immovable properties had been raised by the accused and that he was operating various business establishments as well, the official said.

All relevant records and suspicious documents recovered from the locations were seized and will be subjected to a detailed and in-depth scrutiny by the SVO, the official added.