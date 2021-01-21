‘State-sponsored anarchy’: BJP hits back at Trinamool in letter to Election Commission

BJP alleged in its letter that there is state-sponsored legitimised fear and anarchy in the state at the behest of Trinamool Congress. (PTI)

West Bengal Election 2021: In wake of growing incidences of violence in West Bengal against opposition parties, BJP in particular, the saffron party has written to the Election Commission to ensure a free and fair election in the state. Taking a shot at Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, BJP said that the ruling party ‘treats every election as WAR’ instead of a ‘contest of competing ideologies for establishing a pro-poor and people-friendly welfare state’.

“In vibrant democracies like that in India, elections are just another contest of competing ideologies for establishing a pro-poor and people-friendly welfare state. Unfortunately and quite unlike any other state in India, the ruling party in West Bengal does not subscribe to this and instead treats every election as WAR. The events over the past decade and several elections are replete with instances of violence let loose on the opposition parties by the ruling AITC, All India Trinamool Congress,” read the BJP’s letter to EC.

The letter alleged that there is state-sponsored legitimised fear and anarchy in the state at the behest of Trinamool Congress.

“State-sponsored, legitimised fear, anarchy and lawlessness by the state police at the behest and bidding of AITC negates the very role of police for providing safety and security to its people,” the letter reads.

The BJP claimed that the Indian constitution applies in the state only where it suits the ruling party.

“Dissent and disagreement, integral to and the very spirit of a vibrant democracy, stand vitiated. The Indian constitution applies only in parts suited to the ruling party,” alleged the BJP.

The saffron party termed the situation in the state very alarming and suggested several measures to the poll body to ensure a fair election.

“The situation in West Bengal, thus, is very alarming and we urge the Election Commission of India to view arrangements for the forthcoming Assembly Elections in this perspective and prepare accordingly to ensure a level playing field, equitable, fair, free from fear elections in this important and strategically positioned state of India,” said the BJP.

Notably, there have been several stone pelting incidences during the rallies taken by BJP leaders. In the past, many BJP workers have been hacked to death, allegedly by TMC workers, a claim the ruling party has denied.