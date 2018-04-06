State of ‘undeclared emergency’ in India, says Lalu Prasad Yadav

Former Chief Minister of Bihar and RJD chief, Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI file)

RJD national president Lalu Prasad has attacked the Narendra Modi government, alleging that there was a state of “undeclared emergency” in India and the weaker sections of society were going through a bad phase. In a message read out to his colleagues at a RJD legislature party meeting in Patna, Prasad – who is serving sentences in several fodder scam cases – said “the weaker sections of the society are looking at Rashtriya Janata Dal with hope”.

The former Bihar chief minister is currently admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi for specialised treatment. He was referred to AIIMS by the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science, Ranchi. He said “not just the downtrodden sections of the society, but many political parties too are pinning their hopes on the RJD in the ongoing fight against communal and Manuvadi forces”.

“Laws meant to protect weaker sections of the society are being diluted or scrapped… A sustained propaganda is on against Dalits, backwards and minorities. The government at the Centre is encouraging forces which believe in dividing the society and winning elections by polarisation,” he alleged.

“This state of undeclared emergency is even more dangerous than the Emergency, because today people are talking about changing the Constitution openly,” Prasad alleged. Prasad urged his party members to celebrate B R Ambedkar’s birth anniversary on April 14 by visiting homes of people from the “lowest sections” of society.

The RJD legislature party meeting was held at the residence of opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav. It was chaired by the party national vice-president Rabri Devi.