State of mind: In Gujarat, PM Modi reminds of Rahul Gandhi’s 2013 remark to slam Congress on poverty

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday sharpened his attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi and referred to his 2013 remark about poverty wherein the latter had said that ‘poverty is just a state of mind’. Speaking at an event in Ahmedabad, PM Modi said that only those oblivious to sleeping hungry at night can think that poverty is a state of mind.

“They thought that poverty is a mental state. See how is this neta who says that there is nothing like poverty but only a mental state,” Modi said in his address following the launch of the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan Yojana, a pension scheme for the unorganised sector.

“For some, poverty is just an opportunity to click photos,” he added.

The Prime Minister was referring to the 2013 remark of then Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. He had said, “Poverty is just a state of mind. It does not mean the scarcity of food, money or material things. If one possesses self-confidence, then one can overcome poverty.” The Congress leader’s remark had invited sharp criticism from political parties.

The Prime Minister further said that Congress gave slogan of “garibi hatao” (eradicate poverty) but did nothing for the poor. “They ruled the country for 55 years and collected votes in the name of poor,” he said.

Speaking about the pension scheme, which was announced in the budget, PM Modi said that the scheme will help uplift the section of society which has been ignored left at the mercy of god.

“Some projected themselves as messiah of workers. But during their tenure they did not launch such a scheme,” he said. “What they could not do in 55 years, this ‘chaiwala’ did in 55 months by bringing such a scheme,” the PM opined.

The Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan (PM-SYM) Yojana is a national pension scheme for workers and labourers of unorganised sector. Under this scheme, the government will provide monthly pension of Rs 3,000 upees to the employees of unorganised sector after 60 years of age.