State govt would transfer money into bank account of weavers, announces Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today announced that the state government would directly transfer Rs 10,000 into the bank accounts of all the weavers with a view to provide a working capital to them. “The state government will provide all possible help to weavers so that they don’t face any problems. The government would directly transfer Rs 10,000 into the bank accounts of all the weavers with a view to provide a working capital to them. For this, 6727 handlooms have been identified,” Kumar said. Weavers will also get money directly into their accounts to buy frame loom, he said adding that they will be provided with 68 inch frame loom.

Kumar said this while addressing a function organised on the occasion of “Rashtriya Hastkargha Diwas (National Handloom Day) here in the state capital. The funds would also be transferred into the bank accounts of blanket weavers, Kumar said adding that not only this, the government has also decided to pay the weavers’s premium contributions under Pradhan Mantri Jiwan Jyoti Bima Yojana. Kumar said that government would give subsidy on khadi and handloom products made in Bihar.

Stating that people belonging to seven communities that includes – Ansari, Darzi, Tanti, Patwa, etc are engaged in the profession (of weaving), the CM said both Hindus and Muslims engaged in weaving profession will be benefit from the scheme. “A demand has been made to include all these people -who are engaged in weaving profession – into the category of Scheduled Tribe (ST). I am personally in favour of this idea but the issue does not lie in the hands of the state government,” Kumar said.

The chief minister also launched the website of Bihar Rajya Hastkargha Bunkar Sahyog Sangh Limited, Patna. He also laid foundation stones through remote control for construction of “Hastkargha Evam Resham Bhawan” at Bhagalpur at an estimated cost of Rs 13.64 crore, Weaver’s Training-cum-Production Centre at Bihar Sharif (Nalanda) and start of renovation work of “Suvidha Kendra” at Singori.