State Assembly Election 2021 Full Schedule Live: Election Commission to announce poll dates today

Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Puducherry, West Bengal Assembly Election Dates Live Announcements: Chief Election Commissioner of India Sunil Arora is likely to announce the poll dates for the upcoming state assembly election today. The Election Commission of India will hold a press conference at 4:30 pm today. The elections are due for West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The political parties have already been holding rallies in these states. The BJP and Congress have been campaigning in these states with senior leaders like Amit Shah, Narendra Modi, JP Nadda and Rahul Gandhi holding political rallies.

Assam has 126 Members of Legislative Assembly, West Bengal has 294, Tamil Nadu has 234, Kerala has 140 and Puducherry has 33 seats (30 elected and 3 nominated by Centre).