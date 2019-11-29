Stand by what I said, says Rahul Gandhi amid row over terrorist Pragya tweet

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday renewed his attack on BJP MP Pragya Thakur over her remark hailing Nathuram Godse as a patriot. Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, Rahul said that both Godse and Thakur share a common idea of spreading hatred and use violence as a tool.

“The idea is the same, he (Godse) used violence as a tool and she (Pragya Thakur) is also using violence as a tool,” he said. When asked whether he stands by his Thursday’s tweet, he replied, “Yes, I stand by my statement. What I have written on Twitter, I stand by it. Yes.”

Asked about BJP calling for action against him for his remarks, he said, “That’s ok. There is no problem. Whatever they want to do, I will welcome.”

His remark comes minutes after Pragya Thakur tendered an apology in the Lok Sabha and targeted Rahul for calling her a terrorist. Without taking Rahul’s name, she said that a member of the House publicly dubbed her a terrorist despite being acquitted by the court.

Lashing out at Rahul, she said, “A member of the House referred to me as a terrorist. It is an attack on my dignity. No charges against me have been proven in court.” BJP MP Nishikant Dubey demanded that a privilege motion be brought against Rahul Gandhi for his statement and termed his remarks against Pragya “worse than Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination”.

“Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse, a patriot. A sad day in the history of India’s Parliament,” Rahul had tweeted on Thursday.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is at the receiving end of criticism for Thakur’s remark hailing Godse as a patriot. The party dropped her from a parliamentary panel on defence and also barred her from attending the parliamentary party meetings in the ongoing Winter Session. Thakur is a Lok Sabha MP from Bhopal.