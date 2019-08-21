Stand by Chidambaram’s quest for truth no matter what, says Congress, slams government’s ‘cowardly nature’

The Congress party has vowed to stand by P Chidambaram who is facing arresrt after Delhi High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea.

The Congress party on Wednesday came out in solidarity with former Finance minister P Chidambaram after he suffered a major setback in the Delhi High Court which rejected its plea for anticipatory bail in the INX Media case. Taking to Twitter to express its support to the leader, Congress said that Chidambaram is an extremely qualified leader who served the country honestly as Finance minister and Home minister.

It also lashed out at the present dispensation led by Narendra Modi and accused it of targeting those who speak the truth. The party said that the latest developments expose the cowardly nature of the government.

“A government that persecutes its citizens for speaking truth to power is only reiterating its own cowardly nature. P Chidambaram is an extremely qualified and respected leader, he has served this nation with dedication and humility,” the Indian National Congress tweeted from his official twitter handle.

“We stand by his quest for truth no matter what,” the said.

Earlier this morning, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the Modi government over the action of probe agencies against Chidambaram. She alleged that Chidambaram was being shamefully hunted down for speaking truth and exposing the failures of the government. She said that the Congress party stands by Chidambaram and in the fight for the truth.

Chidambaram handled the Finance and Home portfolios in the ten-year regime of the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government between 2004 and 2014. He is facing arrest following the Delhi High Court’s order to dismiss his anticipatory bail plea in the INX Media case. CHidambaram has now moved the Supreme Court challenging the High Court’s order. The plea has been mentioned before the bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

On Tuesday, after the HC rejected his plea, CBI and ED teams reached the Congress leader’s residence in Jor Bagh area of the national capital, but he wasn;t present there. The CBI later pasted a notice, asking him to appear before the agency within two hours. The CBI again visited Chidamabaram’s residence on Wednesday morning but he was unavailable.

The case pertains to irregularities in FIPB clearance granted to INX Media during Chidambaram’s tenure as the Finance minister in 2007 for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore. The CBI had filed an FIR in the matter on May 15, 2017. Later, the ED lodged a money laundering case in 2018. As per latest reports, the Enforcement Directorate has also issued a lookout notice against him.