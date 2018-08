The incident took place in the wee hours of Monday.

At least 15 people have been injured in a stampede at Muzaffarpur’s Baba Garibnath temple, news agency ANI has reported. The temple, which is popular for Lord Shiva, attracts thousands of visitors in this season.

As per the reports, the incident took place as a large number of devotees thronged the temple. The incident took place in the wee hours of Monday. Police and temple authorities have initiated the rescue operation. The situation is reported to be under control.

Further inputs awaited