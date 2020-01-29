Stage set for Prashant Kishor’s exit? ‘Happy this Coronavirus is leaving’, says JD(U)’s Ajay Alok

Kishor has had a bittersweet relationship with the party ever since his induction in 2018.

Janata Dal (United) vice president Prashant Kishor is appearing to be increasingly isolated within his party. Brought into the party-fold with much fanfare in September 2018, the poll strategist looks all set for an ugly exit. After the war of words between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Kishor on Tuesday, the discourse fell to a despicable low with party spokesperson Ajay Alok referring to the latter as a ‘Coronavirus’ and a ‘corporate middleman’.

Speaking to ANI, Alok said that he was happy that Kishor was leaving. “This man cannot be trusted. He failed to win the trust of PM Modi and Nitish ji. He works for AAP, talks to Rahul Gandhi, sits with Mamata didi. Who will trust him? We are happy this Coronavirus is leaving us, he can go wherever he wants to,” Alok said.

Watch his complete statement here:

#Breaking | JDU leader @alok_ajay hits out at @PrashantKishor; calls him Coronavirus. ‘We’re happy that the Coronavirus is leaving us’, says Ajay Alok. TIMES NOW’s Shyam with details. pic.twitter.com/6sBDaXldSj — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 29, 2020

An ugly war of words ensued after Nitish took exception to Kishor speaking against the party line, especially on matters related to the Citizenship Amendment Act which JDU had supported in Parliament. He was also critical of the JDU-BJP alliance for the Delhi elections. Reacting to querries on the matter on Tuesday, Nitish said, “Kishor was inducted into the party on a request by Amit Shah. I have learnt through newspapers that he is working for the Aam Aadmi Party. But he remains in touch with so many people. I will be happy if he remains in the party. I would be okay if he chooses otherwise. But if he has to stay, he must do so respecting the party’s structure.”

Hitting back at the JDU president, Kishor took to Twitter and called Nitish a liar. “Nitish Kumar, what a fall for you to lie about how and why you made me join JDU!! Poor attempt on your part to try and make my colour same as yours! And if you are telling the truth who would believe that you still have courage not to listen to someone recommended by Amit Shah?” he said.

Kishor has had a bittersweet relationship with the party ever since his induction in 2018. While he enjoyed the confidence of Nitish Kumar, who even appointed him as the party’s vice-president, senior leaders were not too happy with his style of functioning. His associations with political parties opposed to the NDA at the Centre also worked against him. The final nail in the coffin came when he, along with the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Pavan Varma questioned the party’s decision to support the CAB in Parliament.

His recent utterances against the CAA-NRC and taking up wars on Twitter with several BJP leaders did him no good either. Sanjay Singh, JDU leader said that Kishor had been consistently working against the party line. “He was always working against the party line. The kind of language he has been using is reprehensible. A politician in the service of people can never use such language. Nitish Kumar gave him a lot of respect and importance. He gave him a seat next to him. These things went into his head,” he said.