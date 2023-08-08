Stage collapses at Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s rally in MP, 3 injured | Watch VIDEO

Several people were injured after a stage collapsed during a roadshow led by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan in Manasa town situated in the Neemuch district.

The roadside stage was erected by Sachiv Sangh, an organisation representing panchayat secretaries to welcome Chouhan, PTI reported.

A video of the incident has surfaced showing a crowded makeshift stage collapsing and 40-50 people falling down during the rally. Members of the Sachiv Sangh were standing on the stage and waiting for Chouhan’s cavalcade to pass through.

When the chief minister’s entourage was moving in front of the stage, it suddenly caved in.

An office-bearer of the outfit, Navin Patidar, said three persons were injured in the incident, but this was not confirmed by police or local health officials, PTI reported.