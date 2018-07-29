Stadium roof collapses in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar, 15 injured – watch video

The incident took place when a tin shed collapsed during the tractor race in city’s Padampur area, apparently due to the weight of a large number of spectators sitting over it.

Fifteen people are reported injured in a mishap during a tractor-race event in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar area. The incident took place when a tin shed of the stadium collapsed during the event in city’s Padampur area, apparently due to the weight of a large number of spectators sitting over it. News agency Press Trust of India reported that the incident occurred when hundreds of people had gathered to watch the tractor show in the Padampur Dhaan mandi area. Srigangangar District Collector Gyana Ram told the agency that 15 people were injured in the incident.

#WATCH: Tin shed collapses during a tractor race in Sri Ganganagar’s Padampur earlier today. Many feared injured. #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/rel9ChXhnD — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2018

“Ten of them are admitted to the local hospital in Padampur and five are undergoing treatment at Sriganganagar district hospital and are stated to be in a critical condition,” he was quoted as saying. Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has ordered an inquiry.