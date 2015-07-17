St Stephen College’s sexual harassment row: Victim alleges denied stipend

The St Stephen College’s research scholar who has alleged sexual harassment charges against St. Stephen’s College principal Valson Thampu, has reportedly said that she was denied payment of her stipend and access to the laboratory.

St Stephen College principal has however denied the charges.

The victim has also alleged that when she forcefully tried to enter the laboratory where she was conducting her research, she was locked inside by an attendant following which she had to call the police.

The research scholar had approached the police last week with four recordings that she claimed to have made during her meetings with the principal where he had allegedly pressurised her to withdraw the complaint.

Thampu, on the other hand, is maintaining that the recordings have been “mischievously edited”.

While the demand for Thampu’s resignation over the issue is growing louder, the Union HRD ministry has asked the UGC to ensure the probe is completed by college’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) “expeditiously” and “impartially”.