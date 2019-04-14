SSC paper leak: Coaching class owners among five arrested in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra

By: | Published: April 14, 2019 5:40 PM

The accused have been charged for cheating under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices Act University Board and Other Specified Examination Act, 1982. 

Five persons have so far been arrested in a SSC paper leak in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said Sunday. Among those arrested are two private coaching class owners while two others involved in the racker are on the run, an official said. “The Algebra, Geometry, Science I and II and History papers of March 11, 13, 15, 18 and 20 were leaked by the accused. Around a dozen students, including ten girls, who got the leaked papers on WhatsApp are also being interrogated,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Bhiwandi) Ankit Goyal told PTI Sunday. He said the police would write to the Pune-based Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education about these students once the probe is over.

The Board conducts SSC and HSC exams in the state through its nine divisional units. Those arrested have been identified as coaching class owners Shaikh Vazir Hafizur Rehman (39) and Ambar Malik Afroz Ansari (27), private tutors Mohammad Nabid Mohammad Ansari
(27), Intekhab Nishad Patel (32) and Mubin Mohammad Faqui Mobbi (38), he said. He said police are on the lookout for teacher Sajid Kharbe and coaching class owner Azgar Ali Barot.

