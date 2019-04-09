SSC paper leak case: SC directs CBI to file case diary, status report

By: | Published: April 9, 2019 12:40 PM

The apex court had on April 1 allowed the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to declare the result of a re-examination of SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2017 held last year.

SSC paper leak case: SC directs CBI to file case diary, status report (ANI Image)

The Supreme Court Tuesday directed the CBI to file the case diary and the status report in the investigation carried out in the 2017 SSC exam paper leak case. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it will take up the matter for hearing on April 11.

It had said the injunction granted on August 31, last year on the declaration of result for SSC CGL, 2017, would not continue on a re-examination conducted on March 9, 2018. The top court had said that lakhs of unemployed youths have suffered because someone from the organisation was corrupt.

