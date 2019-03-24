SSC paper leak case: Maharashtra police arrest two more people, further probe underway

By: | Published: March 24, 2019 2:44 PM

The question papers of two subjects of the SSC (Class X) examination were leaked on March 21, 2019, through a messaging application. (Image: IE)The question papers of two subjects of the SSC (Class X) examination were leaked on March 21, 2019, through a messaging application. (Image: IE)

The Maharashtra police have arrested two more persons so far in the SSC paper leak case. The main accused, Amber Ansari, who used to pose as vice principal of Bhiwandi’s Kakatiya High School, was a biology professor. According to the police, Amber had sent the questions papers to Wazir.

The question papers of two subjects of the SSC (Class X) examination were leaked on March 21, 2019, through a messaging application. The police had then lodged a case against some unknown person at Narpoli police station under different sections of IPC 406 (criminal breach of trust) and section 72 of the Information Technology Act.

The incident came to limelight after the board official found some female students were checking their mobile phones inside an autorickshaw. When the officers checked their mobile phones, they found the question papers of Political Science and History. The probe officials are also suspecting that other question papers like algebra, geometry and science subjects were also leaked. The exam commenced on March 1, 2019. According to an official, the further investigation regarding the case is underway and suspect that all the accused to be locals.

