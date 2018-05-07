SSC paper leak case: Delhi government official suspected to be mastermind of cheating syndicate arrested

Harpal Singh Chikara (Source: Indian Express)

In a major breakthrough, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested a Delhi government official suspected to the mastermind in the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) paper leak case. According to a report in The Indian Express, the arrested man has been identified as Harpal Singh Chikara (33). Police said that Chikara is posted with Delhi government’s trade and tax department since 2008 as an upper division clerk. He was taken into custody on Saturday. He had been on the run since March when the racket was busted in Timarpur in north Delhi.

Alok Kumar, JCP, Crime Branch, confirmed the development on Sunday. Kumar said that Chikara was produced before the court and officials are interrogating him to find out further links. He said that Chikara has been taken to another state for conducting raids on other suspects. With Chikara’s arrest, the total number of persons held in the case has reached 11.

The IE report, quoting a police official, said that Chikara was the main kingpin in the case. Initially, police had raided Chikara’s house in Nehru Vihar of south Delhi, but he had managed to escape. The official added that Chikara along with another accused Sonu had helped candidates cheat in at least 10 examination centres across the capital. Sonu was arrested in March. The officer said that Chikara was directly in touch with coordinators of exam centres in Patparganj and Okhla. He added that the number of aspirants who qualified for the exam with the help of Chikara-led gang is yet to be examined.

Chikara used to charge Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh from each aspirant to provide them with solved papers on their computers. “Chikara provided the necessary infrastructure, while Sonu helped in getting the candidates,” the official cited above, said.

Police said that all 11 persons arrested so far, are from Delhi-NCR and that some people from Timarpur, Patparganj and Vivek Vihar are still on the radar. Police said that officials have also questioned some of the employees of the SSC. But their roles are yet to be ascertained.

The racket was busted on March 27 by a joint team of the UP STF and Crime Branch of Delhi Police. The gang was involved in solving the SSC exam papers using a remote access tool software at various examination centres.