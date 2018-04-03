SSC cheating case: Gang of four busted by Delhi Police in connection to scam; here’s how they operated

Other than this, four other men were nabbed by the police last week in connection with the racket. (Representational Image: Reuters)

SSC cheating case: Four people have been arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch that busted the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) cheating racket last week. The four people were arrested for their alleged involvement in the scam on Monday. The Delhi Police joined hands with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) to crack this cheating racket. According to the police, the accused have been identified as Anup, Neeraj, Kushal Negi and Dured Ali. They said that the accused had provided internet connectivity to the students who were appearing for the SSC exam. They then downloaded the window sharing application, following which they shared the password with the candidates and helped them in cheating.

The arrest has been made in connection with the ongoing crackdown in the SSC cheating case. The police have registered the case in Timarpur police station under section 419, 420 and 120-(b) of the IPC and section 66 of the IT Act. While talking about the accused other than Durga Ali, the police as quoted by Indian Express said, “Police said the three have been produced before the court. Negi was sent to four-day police custody and the others were sent to judicial custody.”

While giving details about the people who have been arrested, the police claimed that one of the accused, Ali, was the owner of the lab where the examination had happened and the two labs which aided in the cheating are located in Patparganj and Badarpur.

It was later that the gang procured their own examination centre and they would pay money to the owner of other examination centres, according to the report. They made the claim that there was a large-scale penetration in the SSC exams. A police official added, “We are still trying to ascertain the number of candidates who paid money to cheat. We are also looking into other examination centres which may have been compromised.”

Other than this, four other men were nabbed by the police last week in connection with the racket. After the arrest, the case was transferred to the Crime Branch from the north district police.