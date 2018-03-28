SSC CGL paper leak: Police bust gang of four who hired 150 Exam Solvers; here’s how they operated

The gang had charged a huge amount of money from the candidates that ranged from Rs 10 to Rs 15 lakh. (photo for representation by IE)

SSC CGL paper leak: The police have arrested four men for their involvement in the alleged Staff Selection Commission online exam paper leak earlier in February. After the leak of the exam paper that was conducted for recruitment of candidates in government jobs, a massive protest had broken out around the country by aspirants. Police arrested the four accused in the Timarpur area of north Delhi.

According to an NDTV report, police said that the accused had hired over 150 people to hack the SSC system and access the SSC CGL exam paper. The gang then asked these exam solvers to solve the paper. The gang had charged a huge amount of money from the candidates that ranged from Rs 10 to Rs 15 lakh.

The arrest was carried out in a joint operation by the Delhi Police and Uttar Pradesh police. Rs 50 lakh cash, 10 cellphones and a laptop have been seized during investigation.

A massive protest was conducted by the SSC aspirants outside their office in Delhi last month after news claiming that the papers of the exam was leaked. the SSC CGL examination this year took place from February 17 to February 22. Aspirants stated that screenshots of the objective questions and answers were doing rounds on WhatsApp long before the exam ended.

The SSC chairman initially called the allegations ‘totally mischievous and baseless,’ and denied reports, but later rescheduled the exams. Soon after the protest spread, a Central Bureau of Investigation probe was ordered by the central government.

The Staff Selection Commission conducts the Combined Graduate Level Exam annually for the selection and recruitment of staff and accountants for posts that are spead across various ministries and departments in the government. Lakhs of governmenr job aspirants take part in the SSC recruitment process. SSC conducts recruitment examinations for for Group B (non-gazetted) and Group C (non-technical) posts in the government. Along with this, they also conducts exam for the recruitment for Group B (gazetted) posts of assistant accounts officer and assistant audit officer for the Indian Audit and Accounts Department.