Virudhunagar Srivilliputhur Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
Alaguraja T IND Awaited
Chandra.M All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam Awaited
Chandraprabha.M AIADMK Awaited
Devialakshmi Saranya.K IND Awaited
Dr. Shyam Krishnasamy Puthiya Tamilagam Awaited
Karikalapandiyan.A Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
Karthik.A Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
Mahalingam.P CPI Awaited
Murugesan.S IND Awaited
Muthuraj.U IND Awaited
Pandiyammal.M IND Awaited
Sudandiradoss.M IND Awaited
Suryaprakash.R IND Awaited
Varatharajan.A Naam Indiar Party Awaited
Counting of votes for the Srivilliputhur assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

Live

What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Srivilliputhur Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 84.95% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Srivilliputhur assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate won from Srivilliputhur with a margin of 12738 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Srivilliputhur assembly elections?

Srivilliputhur Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name Manraj, E.M. Madhavarao, P.S.W. 12738
Party Name All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Indian National Congress

Results in Past elections

Year
Party
Candidates Name
2021
AIADMK-flag
Manraj, E.M.
2016
AIADMK-flag
Chandra Prabha. M
2011
CPI-flag
V. Ponnupandi

Srivilliputhur Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Srivilliputhur Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.