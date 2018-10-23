Srinagar: Security beefed up to foil sit-in by separatists over death of civilians in Kulgam encounter, normal life hit

Shops, private offices and other business establishments remained shut in many parts of the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, while public transport was off the roads. (File photo)

Normal life remained affected for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as the authorities imposed restrictions in certain parts of the city to foil a sit-in protest by separatists at Lal Chowk over the death of seven civilians in a blast at an encounter site in Kulgam district Sunday.

All roads leading to Lal Chowk’s historic Ghanta Ghar (clock tower) were sealed, with a large number of police and paramilitary personnel deployed to foil any attempt by the separatists to reach there, officials said.

The authorities also imposed restrictions in parts of the old city as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order, they added.

Shops, private offices and other business establishments remained shut in many parts of the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, while public transport was off the roads.

The separatists had not called for a strike on Tuesday, but the authorities shut down all educational institutions and postponed examinations.

While a shutdown was observed Monday, the separatists called for a sit-in at Lal Chowk over the death of civilians in a blast at an encounter site in the Laroo area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir.

The agitation programme was announced by separatists Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik under the banner of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL).

Mirwaiz and Geelani have been placed under house arrest.

Three militants were killed in the Kulgam encounter Sunday, while seven civilians lost their lives in a blast following a gunfight.