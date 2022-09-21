‘Staying far no excuse for ignorance’: Srinagar Police ‘fact-checks’ Asaduddin Owaisi’s ‘Jama Masjid shut every Friday’ claim

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday countered All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s claim that Srinagar’s Jama Masjid was “shut every Friday”. In a tweet put out on Tuesday evening, the Srinagar Police said that the masjid is open all days, barring three occasions when the place of worship was shut “owing to inputs of terror attack/law and order situation”.

“Jamia is fully opened, only on 3 occasions post-Covid, it was temporarily shut for Friday noon prayers owing to inputs of terror attack /law and order situation. This was after Jamia authorities failed to take responsibility of happenings inside. Staying far is no excuse of ignorance,” Srinagar police tweeted.

Also Read: 120-ft-high national flag dedicated in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district

The Hyderabad MP had questioned the inauguration of a multipurpose cinema hall each in the twin south Kashmir districts of Pulwama and Shopian on Sunday by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, asking why the famous mosque in Srinagar was “shut on every Friday”.

Sir @manojsinha_ you have opened Cinema Halls in Shopian & Pulwama but why is Srinagar Jamia Masjid shut on every Friday at least don’t shut it during the afternoon matinee show https://t.co/Yh4ZCbTHlV — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) September 20, 2022

After the inauguration, Sinha had told reporters that the government will build such multipurpose cinema halls in every district of Jammu and Kashmir soon.

“Yesterday inaugurated multipurpose cinema halls at Pulwama and Shopian. It offers facilities ranging from movie screening, infotainment and skilling of youth (sic),” he wrote in a tweet.

Also Read: Poonch: Death toll in mini-bus accident rises to 12, L-G Manoj Sinha takes stock

Meanwhile, for the first time in three decades, film entertainment returned to the Valley torn by an era of militancy during the 90s, when cinema halls were shut down. In 1999, efforts were made to revive cinemas when three theatres opened in Srinagar – Neelam, Regal and Broadway. However, the attack at Regal Cinema in 1998 by militants that killed one led to its closure again, The Hindustan Times reported.

The cinema hall in Srinagar has been built by INOX and owned by Vijay Dhar. With a seating capacity of 520 persons, it has three big auditoriums, ANI reported. Aamir Khan-starrer Lal Singh Chaddha is the first Bollywood movie to be screened during the inaugural show. Regular shows are scheduled to start from September 30 at the INOX halls.