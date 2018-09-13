SriLankan Airline stops serving cashew nuts after President says, even dogs won’t eat it

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena (AP)

SriLankan Airline, the flag carrier airline of the country, has stopped serving cashew nuts after President Maithripala Sirisena expressed annoyance over their quality. As per an AFP report, during one of his trips with the airlines the President complained that the cashews he was given were not fit for human consumption, and even dogs would not eat it.

Sirisena told AFP, “Returning from Kathmandu, I was served some cashews on board a SriLankan flight, but it was so bad even a dog wouldn’t eat it.” He also informed that he also wanted to know about who has authorised the purchase of those cashew nuts, in one of the recent farmers’ meeting that he attended.

A SriLankan Airline spokesperson informed the news agency that, after the President had raised the issue, they have cleared the stock of cashew nuts that were served only in business class. He also further informed that the airlines have also decided to change their Dubai-cased supplier of nuts.

Maithripala Sirisena was reportedly offered these nuts while he was flying back from Kathmandu in Nepal to the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo, only last week. The airline also has almost a billion dollar in debt and has been going through an investigation, due to allegations of corruption. The investigation was launched by a special presidential commission.