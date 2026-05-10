Sridhar Vembu launched into a sharp critique of Tamil Nadu politics on Sunday, accusing all parties of “demonising” the BJP. The CEO and founder of Zoho Corporation also outlined a ‘way forward’ for the BJP — laying heavy emphasis on grassroots development rather than allying with parties “that want to openly or secretly suppress them” in the state. The remarks came even as TVK chief Vijay took oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister after emerging as the single largest party with 108 seats.

“In Tamil Nadu, the BJP being in power at the centre has been used by essentially all the parties to demonise them. The DMK made “attack Modi” as their only plank. Edappadi DMK (that is the correct name) would have done the same thing if the Congress had switched over to them,” began a lengthy X post from Vembu.

In Tamil Nadu, the BJP being in power at the centre has been used by essentially all the parties to demonize them. The DMK made "attack Modi" as their only plank. EdappadiDMK (that is the correct name) would have done the same thing if the Congress had switched over to them. In… — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) May 10, 2026

He opined that both the DMK and rival AIADMK (with which the BJP is currently allied) were making efforts to maintain a “cosy duopoly” without competition. His remarks gain additional significance following the recent polls that saw TVK emerge as a third front and end nearly six decades of Dravidian dominance. The BJP secured one seat in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, while the allied AIADMK finished third with 47 seats.

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Demonising BJP: A duopoly defence tactic

Vembu likened the DMK and AIADMK practices to ‘scare tactics’, invoking childhood stories his grandmother told to keep him from swimming in a pond by invoking imaginary ghosts.

He argued that DMK’s “attack Modi” strategy was their sole plank, while “Edappadi DMK” (a pointed reference to AIADMK under Edappadi K Palaniswami) would have mirrored it had Congress allied with them. He dismissed claims of keeping BJP out of Tamil Nadu as a facade for protecting a “cozy duopoly,” not principled opposition. Pointing to BJP alliances in Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry- states he said are thriving- Vembu challenged the notion that Tamil Nadu is “different,” calling it a myth perpetuated by political parties suppressing competition.

Path forward: Grassroots BJP revival

For the way ahead, Vembu advocated nurturing “good youthful passionate leadership” committed to long-term grassroots party-building. He urged ignoring fearmongering and alliances with those insisting “TN is different,” emphasising “TN is Bharat” to counter “subterranean separatism.” He praised former BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai’s progress in fostering a genuine youth-driven movement with high engagement, noting Annamalai needed more time to succeed.

Vembu shared he would have volunteered to build BJP from the ground up- “I love building up from zero!”- but his commitments in deep tech for Bharat prevent active politics. Affirming his right to free speech, he clarified he won’t enter politics but hopes educated citizens engage respectfully in political discourse.