Tamil Nadu’s post-election political drama intensified on Wednesday after Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu weighed in on the evolving power struggle in the state, questioning the stability of any government formed through post-poll alliances and calling for fresh elections under President’s Rule.

In a post on X, Vembu said the “numbers don’t seem to add up” and argued that any arrangement put together through shifting alliances was likely to face “various pulls and pressures.” He added that “Tamil Nadu deserves better.”

“President’s rule with fresh elections may be the best course, this time with a very strict ‘no cash for votes’ enforcement. Then we will see who has the real mandate,” Vembu wrote.

His remarks came amid intense political activity after actor-politician Vijay and his party TVK emerged as the single largest formation in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election but fell short of the majority mark.

The numbers don't seem to add up. Whatever government is cobbled together is likely to be unstable with various pulls and pressures. Tamil Nadu deserves better. President's rule with fresh elections may be the best course, this time with a very strict "no cash for votes"… — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) May 7, 2026

Why is Tamil Nadu witnessing a government formation deadlock?

According to PTI, the TVK secured 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, while the majority mark stands at 118. The Congress, which won five seats, announced support to TVK after severing ties with its long-time ally DMK. However, even with Congress backing, TVK remains short of the required numbers.

Vijay met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and staked claim to form the government. However, Lok Bhavan sources as reported by PTI indicated that no formal decision had yet been taken on inviting TVK to form the government.

The DMK won 59 seats, while the AIADMK secured 47. Smaller parties including the PMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML and VCK also hold crucial seats that could influence government formation.

What did Sridhar Vembu say about TVK, BJP and Dravidian parties?

In his social media post, Vembu predicted that TVK could return with a “super majority” if fresh elections were conducted.

“I think the TVK will come back with a super majority and if the DMK-AIADMK want to stop that, let them fight together,” he said.

He also suggested that the BJP should contest independently in Tamil Nadu even if it results in poor electoral performance initially.

“The BJP should fight alone, even if it leads to zero seats, time for a fresh start for the BJP in TN,” Vembu wrote, concluding his post with the line: “Let the people decide afresh.”

ALSO READ Check LIVE updates on Tamil Nadu Government Formation here

Why were AIADMK MLAs shifted to Puducherry?

Amid speculation over possible political realignments, PTI reported that newly elected AIADMK legislators had been moved to neighbouring Puducherry. AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan confirmed to PTI that party MLAs were lodged there, though he did not disclose the exact number or the reason behind the move.

The development came as reports circulated about possible discussions between the DMK and AIADMK camps to prevent TVK from forming its maiden government in the state. Both parties, however, declined to officially comment on the speculation.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders defended their decision to align with TVK, saying the move respected the mandate delivered by voters. DMK leaders, on the other hand, described Congress’ decision to break away from the alliance as “backstabbing,” according to PTI.