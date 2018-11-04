Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Ram mandir: It is the wish of people, we need to find a way

By: | Updated: November 4, 2018 3:59 PM

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has joined the chorus for a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya. In his remarks on Sunday, Sri Sri said that it is not only saints but people want a grand Ram temple in this temple town of Uttar Pradesh.

“It is the wish of the people of the country, lakhs of people want something that is why we need to find a way, let me just discuss it first,” he said.

The Art of Living founder today joined 3,500 seers who are holding ‘Mandir Sammelan’ in Talkatora stadium in Delhi to press for bringing an ordinance for early construction of Ram mandir.

Sri Sri, who was playing the role of a mediator between the involved parties a few months ago but failed to yield a result, said that the there are three options to resolve the dispute. He said that the first is to hold talks and make necessary consensus on the issue. “Second is the Supreme Court and third is the government should do anything on the issue.”

Earlier today, Union Minister Uma Bharti said that any talk of constructing a mosque close to a Ram temple in Ayodhya could make Hindus ‘intolerant’.

“Hindus are the most tolerant community in the world. I will appeal to all politicians: please don’t make Hindus intolerant by talking about building a mosque on the outer periphery of the birthplace of Lord Ram in Ayodhya,” Bharti told PTI.

She argued that when there could not be a temple in the holy town of Medina or a mosque in the Vatican City, it would be unfair to talk about a mosque in Ayodhya.

