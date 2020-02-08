Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa to offer prayers at Lord Venkateswara temple on February 11

Published: February 8, 2020

A 19-member Sri Lankan delegation including two ministers A Thondaman and KN Devananda, would also accompany the PM of neighbouring island nation during his spiritual visit here.

After offering his obeisance to Lord Venkateswara here, Rajapaksa would immediately emplane for Colombo, he added.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will offer prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala on Tuesday, a temple official said.

An ardent devotee of the ancient hill temple, Rajapaksa, who is now on a four-day state visit to India on the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since yesterday, would arrive at Renigunta airport near here on Monday night, the temple official told PTI.

After offering his obeisance to Lord Venkateswara here, Rajapaksa would immediately emplane for Colombo, he added.

