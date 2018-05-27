Sri Lankan flight carrying 227 passengers hit runway lights during take off at Cochin airport, this is what happened next

No passengers were injured in the incident. (Representational Image).

A major mishap was averted after a Sri Lankan flight made had a close shave on the runway on Sunday. Flight number UL-168 had a narrow escape after hitting the runway at Cochin airport during taking off. Following the incident, the Sri Lankan airline got cancelled as the wheels had to suffer damages, according to a report by ANI. The airport authority had closed the runway for operations for a short period. No passengers were injured in the mishap, the report added. The runway was closed for a brief period of time, after which the operations were resumed.

Earlier, last week, an Air India flight en route from Goa to Mumbai made an emergency landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai. The aircraft made an emergency landing due to snag in the hydraulic at 08:36 PM. The aircraft landed safely at 09:18 PM and the runway was handed over for operations at 09:40 PM. A spokesperson from Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport spokesperson commenting on Air India‘s emergency landing said: “Everyone is safe, no injuries reported. Aircraft is parked safely.”