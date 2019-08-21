Sreesanth must play domestic cricket first for any chance of international comeback: Virender Sehwag

Former India opener Virender Sehwag

A day after S Sreesanth’s life ban, awarded to him in 2013 due to alleged involvement in IPL spot-fixing, was converted to seven years due to end next year, former India opener Virender Sehwag has said that while he was happy for the bowler, the latter must play in domestic cricket first. Speaking at event in the national capital, Sehwag said, “Sreesanth must play domestic cricket at first.” When he was pointed out how Pakistan’s Mohammed Amir played for his country soon after coming out of the ban, he responded by saying, “anything happens in Pakistan”.

On Tuesday, soon after his life ban was reduced to seven years, the Kerala speedster had expressed his desire to play for his home state in the Ranji Trophy and also don the national jersey and play for the country. Sreesanth, who played for Rajasthan Royals, was earlier arrested by the Delhi Police on allegations of spot fixing during the 2013 IPL He had challenged the BCCI’s decision to impose a life ban on him in the Supreme Court. The top court had recently overturned the ban following which the BCCI referred the matter to ombudsman DK Jain, who reduced the ban to seven years, which will end in August, 2020.

“I am very happy with the decision. I would like to make a comeback to the Kerala team and contribute in team’s victory. Will start training from next month. Youngsters from Kerala team are doing well, which is an inspiration,” Sreesanth said while speaking to reporters. His dream to play in the national team, however, seemed a distant dream, considering he will be 37 when the ban will be lifted. Also, the team has moved on since he last played for the country almost eight years back.

However, Sreesanth has not lost hope and aims to take 100 Test wickets.

“I hope I will be able to make a come back in the national team. I have taken 87 wickets in Test cricket. 13 more wickets needed to get 100 wickets,” he said.