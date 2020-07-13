Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple: Travancore royal family gets rights over temple administration, Supreme Court overturns Kerala HC order

The Supreme Court upheld the rights of the Travancore royal family in the administration of the temple.
The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that the Travancore royal family will have the rights to administration of the Thiruvananthapuram’s historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, considered one of the richest temples in the country. A bench headed by Justice UU Lalit set aside the 2011 verdict of the Kerala High Court. The HC had directed the state government to set up a trust to take control of management and assets of the temple.
As an interim measure, the SC said, the District Judge of Thiruvananthapuram will head an administrative committee to manage the affairs of the temple.
- BJP MLA found hanging in West Bengal: Governor calls for fair probe, Nadda slams Mamata Banerjee's 'Gunda Raj'
- West Bengal shocker! BJP leader found hanging in North Dinajpur, family alleges murder
- Rajasthan: Congress leaders, CM Ashok Gehlot's close aides, raided by Income Tax department, say reports
The SC’s verdict came on a batch of petitions contesting the January 2011 verdict of the High Court. The petitions included one filed by the legal representatives of the Travancore royal family.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.