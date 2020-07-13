Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple: Travancore royal family gets rights over temple administration, Supreme Court overturns Kerala HC order

Supreme Court upholds rights of Travancore royal family in administration of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple.

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that the Travancore royal family will have the rights to administration of the Thiruvananthapuram’s historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, considered one of the richest temples in the country. A bench headed by Justice UU Lalit set aside the 2011 verdict of the Kerala High Court. The HC had directed the state government to set up a trust to take control of management and assets of the temple.

As an interim measure, the SC said, the District Judge of Thiruvananthapuram will head an administrative committee to manage the affairs of the temple.

The SC’s verdict came on a batch of petitions contesting the January 2011 verdict of the High Court. The petitions included one filed by the legal representatives of the Travancore royal family.