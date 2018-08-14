SPs, DCPs to be nodal officers to check lynching in Maharashtra

The Home Department, headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has asked the director general of police and the Mumbai police commissioner to issue orders regarding the appointments. (IE)

Acting on Supreme Court directives, the Maharashtra government has appointed nodal officers in districts and cities to take measures to prevent incidents of lynching and mob violence. District superintendents of police (DSPs) and deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) (in commissionerates) will act as nodal officers across the state to prevent such incidents, a government order issued yesterday said. The move comes against the backdrop of lynching of five men, belonging to the nomadic Nath Gosavi community, on suspicion of child lifting in Dhule district of north Maharashtra on July 1.

A nodal officer will have to set up a Special Task Force to get confidential updates on elements spreading hatred and fake news, resorting to violence and making provocative comments, the order said. The Home Department, headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has asked the director general of police and the Mumbai police commissioner to issue orders regarding the appointments.

As per the Supreme Court directive of July 17, 2018, superintendents of police (SPs) will be the nodal officers of their respective districts, the order said. An officer of the rank of a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) will be appointed to assist the nodal officer in taking measures to prevent incidents of mob violence, it said. In police commissionerates (city areas), the DCP of the zone concerned will be the nodal officer, while an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) will assist him, the order said.

The nodal officer will issue directives to the police stations in his zone to be alert and keep a close watch on elements who can possibly create mischief. The officer will hold at least one meeting a month with the local intelligence department and issue directives to identify and stop mischief makers and curb circulation of provocative literature.

The officer is empowered to take action against groups aiming to create disturbances in the society. He will also tackle provocative and baseless messages on social media which endanger peace in the society, the order said. Elements who use social media to spread violence with false messages will be booked under section 153(A) of the IPC (which deals with promoting enmity between different groups).

In such cases, a first information report (FIR) should be filed under relevant sections, it said. The local police station will inform the nodal officer immediately about filing of the FIR and he will monitor the investigation, the order said. Police officers not implementing the directives effectively will face action, it added. The July mob attack in Rainpada village, about 100km from the Dhule district headquarters, was believed to have been triggered by rumours about a child-lifting gang being active in the area. Incidents of lynching were also reported from some other districts in the state.