There appears to be some headway in a meeting held between the protesting wrestlers demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Union Sports minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday.

The marathon meeting, that continued for about six hours, has led to some immediate conclusions – a promise of time-bound probe against Brij Bhushan and a clean-up of the federation, and a resultant pause in the ongoing protest by wrestlers.

Anurag Thakur holds 6-hour-long meeting with protesting wrestlers

A crucial meeting took place on Wednesday between Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, her husband Satyawart Kadiyan, Jitender Kinha, and Union sports minister Anurag Thakur. The meeting lasted for over six hours and resulted in several assurances from the government to address the concerns raised by the protesting wrestlers.

The main agenda of the meeting was to discuss the ongoing investigation against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The meeting was held in response to a tweet by Minister Thakur late on Tuesday night, expressing the government’s willingness to engage in a discussion with the protesting wrestlers.

Anurag Thakur promises time-bound probe

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Thakur said, “I had a long 6-hour discussion with the wrestlers. We have assured wrestlers that the probe will be completed by June 15 and chargesheets will be submitted. The election of WFI will be done by June 30.”

He further announced the formation of an Internal Complaint Committee within the Wrestling Federation, which will be headed by a woman. Thakur emphasized that all FIRs against the wrestlers should be withdrawn, and the wrestlers requested that Brij Bhushan Singh and his associates should not be re-elected.

Wrestlers defer protest till June 15

The wrestlers, acting on the government’s assurances, said they had decided to temporarily suspend their protest until June 15, expecting concrete action by that date. Sakshi Malik, however, reminded that the wrestlers’ protest is not over yet. “We have been asked to suspend our protest until the police complete their investigation by June 15,” she said.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia added, “We had a discussion on some issues. Police investigation should be completed by June 15, and the minister has requested us not to hold protests until then. He also assured us that the security of female wrestlers will be taken care of. We have requested that all FIRs against wrestlers should be taken back, and he has agreed to it.”

Rakesh Tikait vows support to wrestlers

Prominent farmer leader Rakesh Tikait vowed to continue support to the wrestlers following their announcement to temporarily suspend the protest until June 15. Tikait, the national spokesperson of the Bhartiya Kisan Union, emphasized that the farmers’ community stands in solidarity with the wrestlers.

“It is good if any agreement has been arrived at (between the wrestlers and the government) that the Delhi Police will conclude its probe in the case by June 15. We are with the sports committee and now, talks have started between the government, the administration and the sports committee. The (farmers’) community is standing by them (the wrestlers) and would work as required by them,” he told PTI.

SIT to submit report by next week

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) continues its investigation into the sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Officials have reported that the SIT is likely to submit its investigation report to the court next week. The team has interrogated over 180 individuals, including the complainants, witnesses, colleagues, employees, and family members of Singh.

“The investigation report related to the two cases with all the evidence collected so far will be submitted in the court by next week. Currently, the investigation is underway, and more statements are being recorded,” stated a police official. The SIT has sought information about the allegations, specific incidents mentioned in the FIRs, Singh’s behaviour towards colleagues and female wrestlers, and the timeline of his official and personal visits to corroborate the complainants’ claims.

The police officials added that if necessary, they may revisit Singh’s residences in Delhi and Gonda to gather further evidence.