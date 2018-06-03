Sports academy in Himachal Pradesh for underprivileged children: Governor Acharya Devvart

Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvart today said a sports academy will be established in the state for underprivileged children so that the talent of India in sports could be utilized, according to an official statement.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvart today said a sports academy will be established in the state for underprivileged children so that the talent of India in sports could be utilized, according to an official statement. Addressing the All India Sports Federation Award Ceremony, organised by Grappling Federation of India and Drop Roball Federation of India, the governor said the academy would be established in public-private partnership mode with combined efforts of sportsmen, NGOs and the state government.

The Academy, he said, would take shape soon as process of identifying suitable land has already begun in the state. He asked the office bearers of all 36 federations present on the occasion to launch talent-hunt programme in the country so that best sportspersons could be prepared in Himachal Pradesh for the entire country. The governor said it was necessary that the energy of youth was channelised for nation building.

He commended efforts of coaches who guided and turned youths into best sportspersons, especially in Haryana. He lauded contributions of Chaudhary Sampurn Singh and Raj Kumar Verma for their contribution in social activities and now for sports academy. As many as, 100 office-bearers of 36 sports federations, of the Country participated in the function.