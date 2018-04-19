Spit anywhere! Believe it or not, this product developed by a Nagpur trio keeps environment clean

There must have been a number of instances where you must have turned your head around from a public place because of the reeks of stains from spitting.

While the launch of the Narendra Modi government’s flagship ‘Swachch Bharat Abhiyan’ has sought to instil a sense of responsibility among masses on keeping public places and their surroundings clean, one can’t deny that a lot still needs to be done from the citizens’ perspective. Several initiatives in line with this understanding — without any government support — have sought to provide a solution. From building toilets out of plastic bottles to generating awareness about the benefits of hygiene, innovation has taken centre stage.

Still, there is a lot of ground that needs to be covered, especially if you factor in that people are inherently opposed to change. Old habits die hard, after all. But does that mean all is lost? A trio from Nagpur definitely believes otherwise. In a unique solution that should qualify as perhaps the most unique initiative, but yet to qualify under the Swachch Bharat Abhiyan.

There must have been a number of instances where you must have turned your head around from a public place because of the reeks of stains from spitting. With the rise of the sale of chewing tobacco products, many public areas are becoming unhygienic and not to forget, an absolute menace.

Enter Prateek Malhotra, Ritu Malhotra & Pratik Harde. Together, the trio has developed a product which allows people to spit and carry it in their pockets. The trio calls the product as ‘Ezy Spit’. This small pouch absorbs saliva, and the developers say it is to keep the environment clean. The composition of the product is such that it is biodegradable. Ezy Spit is made from paper, pulp and polymer. The trio has even got themselves a national patent.

Prateek Malhotra, a graduate in electronics and telecommunications, said that the material absorbs the heat present in the spit and converts the liquid into granules. He also added that after absorbing multiple spits, the spittoon can be disposed of with ease as it becomes a biodegradable waste.

The EzySpit is a spill-proof product and it will release fragrance each time someone spits in it. The product comes in three sizes — pocket pack, mobile pack and commercial pack and is priced at Rs2, 5 and 250 respectively. The pocket-sized, which can take spit 25 times while the other, the mobile pack can absorb 100 spits. There is a commercial option of the spittoon as well which can absorb as many as 1000 spits. This innovation is one of a kind as helps to keep the environment clean and helps prevent from spreading deadly infections which spread through spitting such as swine flu, tuberculosis, pneumonia