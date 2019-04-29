SpiceJet plane overshoots Shirdi runway on landing; all passengers safe

By: |
Published: April 29, 2019 9:23:33 PM

Both the pilots of the flight have been grounded, pending enquiry, the airline said, adding the incident took place around 1630 hrs.

SpiceJet, SpiceJet plane, Shirdi, Shirdi runway, landing, passengers, newsSpiceJet plane overshoots Shirdi runway on landing; all passengers safe (Representative image | Reuters)

A Boeing 737 aircraft operated by SpiceJet Monday overshot the touched-down point while landing at the Shirdi airport and veered off the runway, bringing all operations to a halt, airport director Dhiren Bhosale said.

All the passengers and the crew, however, are safe, and efforts are on to tow away the aircraft from the runway and resume operations at the earliest, he said.

Both the pilots of the flight have been grounded, pending enquiry, the airline said, adding the incident took place around 1630 hrs.

“A SpiceJet aircraft shot off the runway by about 50 meters and skidded off. There is no injury to any passenger and the crew, though. Our first priority is to evacuate passengers without compromising their safety,” Bhosale told PTI over phone from Shirdi.

The number of passengers and crew on board the B737-800 aircraft is, not known immediately, he added.

Bhosale said the aircraft is stuck on the runway due to which all arrivals and departures are halted.

“We are making all efforts to tow away the aircraft and clear the runway for operations as the earliest,”he added.

SpiceJet said its B737-800 aircraft (SG 946) from New Delhi was involved in the incident.

“While landing at Shirdi, the aircraft overshot the runway. However, the passengers and crew are safe and are being deplaned normally,” the airline said in the statement.

Shirdi, around 180 km northeast off Mumbai, is a popular Hindu pilgrim centre thronged by both the well-heeled as well as the common man.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. SpiceJet plane overshoots Shirdi runway on landing; all passengers safe
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition