Delhi: SpiceJet pilot robbed at gunpoint by bikers at IIT-Delhi flyover

The pilot, Yuvraj Singh Tewatia, is with SpiceJet . He was heading to the airport when the incident took place. (Photo IE)

Pilot robbed in Delhi by bikers: A SpiceJet airlines pilot was robbed at gun-and-knife point by a gang of bikers in Delhi on Wednesday night. According to a report in The Indian Express, Yuvraj Singh Tewatia was robbed of his wallet by the group at the IIT-Delhi flyover in Southwest Delhi.

Tewatia, 30, was on his way to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in an office cab when he was robbed of his wallet. The incident took place around 1 am Wednesday.

The IE report said that windows of Tewatia’s cab, a Maruti Swift, were broken by the bikers by rods they were carrying along with them. As per the pilot’s complaint to the police, the car was blocked by 8-10 men riding on bikes. After shattering the windows of the car, the pilot had a gun pointed at him from one side while another man poked him with a knife on his thigh on the right side. The pilot also suffered a minor injury in the incident but the driver was unhurt. Only the pilot and the driver were inside the vehicle at the time of the incident. The pilot’s account of the incident has been widely shared on social media as well.

Meanwhile, police said that a case of robbery has been filed. The case was filed at Kishangarh police station on the basis of a written complaint by Tewatia. The pilot said he was robbed of Rs 10,000 and sustained minor injuries to his leg.

Tewatia was on his way to the airport from Faridabad to catch a Delhi-Mumbai flight, set to take off at 3 am.

He said that a group of bikers blocked the road and attacked his cab, breaking all windows. The men were masked.

“The pilot has alleged that the accused pointed a pistol at him, and put a knife on his thigh to scare him. That’s how he got a scratch on his thigh,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya said.

The accused are yet to be identified, police said.