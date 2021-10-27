‘Spent cartridge…Jaichand of Punjab’s Politics’: Navjot Singh Sidhu fires fresh salvo against Amarinder Singh

Sidhu also alleged that Singh was hand in gloves with the BJP and the SAD.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu today fired a fresh salvo against former CM Capt Amarinder Singh saying that he will be remembered as Jaichand of Punjab’s political history. Sidhu’s remarks came after Singh today addressed a press conference where he announced that he will be floating a new party and also hit out at Sidhu saying that the Punjab Congress chief doesn’t know anything and speaks too much. Singh also said that he will fight Sidhu from wherever he will contest the poll.

“There is no suffering that pity will not insult! Were you unceremoniously dumped for good governance ? & 18 Point Agenda shoved down the throat of poorest performing CM of Punjab … You will be remembered as Jaichand of Punjab’s Political history, you are truly a spent cartridge,” said Sidhu in a series of tweets.

There is no suffering that pity will not insult ! Were you unceremoniously dumped for good governance ? & 18 Point Agenda shoved down the throat of poorest performing CM of Punjab … You will be remembered as Jaichand of Punjab’s Political history, you are truly a spent cartridge — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) October 27, 2021

Sidhu also said that just like in the past, Singh will lose the ballot this time as well if he forms a new party.

“You wanted to close doors on me, as I was raising voice of the People, speaking truth to power! Last time you formed your own party, you lost your ballot, garnering only 856 votes … People of Punjab are again waiting to punish you for compromising on the interests of Punjab!!” said Sidhu.

You wanted to close doors on me, as i was raising voice of the People, speaking truth to power !

Last time you formed your own party, you lost your ballot, garnering only 856 votes … People of Punjab are again waiting to punish you for compromising on the interests of Punjab !! — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) October 27, 2021

Sidhu also alleged that Singh was hand in gloves with the BJP and the SAD. “Was it Pity, that a 3 Member Committee was formed to make you accountable? Why were MLAs against you? Because everyone knew you have collided with Badals! All you want is to defeat me, have you ever wanted Punjab to win? Your 75/25 dealings with Badals and BJP are crystal clear,” claimed Sidhu.

Was it Pity, that a 3 Member Committee was formed to make you accountable? Why were MLAs against you? Because everyone knew you have collided with Badals ! All you want is to defeat me, have you ever wanted Punjab to win? Your 75/25 dealings with Badals and BJP are crystal clear — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) October 27, 2021

Earlier in the day, Sidhu said that the 78 MLAs of Congress could never imagine that they had an arm-twisted, ED controlled, BJP-loyal Chief Minister (Amarinder Singh) who sold the interests of Punjab to save his skin.