9 killed as speeding Jaguar rams into crowd rescuing victims of Thar-dumper collision in Ahmedabad

At least nine people, including a police constable, were killed after an overspeeding Jaguar car rammed into them at ISKCON bridge on Sarkhej-Gandhinagar (SG) Highway in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

#WATCH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat | An accident took place at the ISKCON flyover on Sarkhej-Gandhinagar (SG) highway. pic.twitter.com/r4r9ghl3VF — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2023

Another accident involving a Thar and a dumper had taken place at the site earlier for which people had gathered at the site, ANI reported.

It was then that a speeding Jaguar car rammed into the accident site, crushing people. The Jaguar reportedly rammed into the crowd at a speed of 160 km/h.

Nine people died and the driver of the “Jaguar” car also sustained injuries in the accident.

DCP Ahmedabad Traffic West, Nita Desai, said, “Last night a Jaguar car killed 9 people and injured 10-11 people. The driver has been admitted to hospital and as per doctor’s advice, we will arrest him.”

Further investigations are underway.