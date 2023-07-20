scorecardresearch
9 killed as speeding Jaguar rams into crowd rescuing victims of Thar-dumper collision in Ahmedabad

An overspeeding Jaguar car rammed into the people who were rescuing victims following a Thar and dumper collision at Ahmedabad’s ISKCON bridge.

Written by India News Desk
Speeding car rammed into people gathered at another accident site. (Image: ANI)

At least nine people, including a police constable, were killed after an overspeeding Jaguar car rammed into them at ISKCON bridge on Sarkhej-Gandhinagar (SG) Highway in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

Another accident involving a Thar and a dumper had taken place at the site earlier for which people had gathered at the site, ANI reported.

It was then that a speeding Jaguar car rammed into the accident site, crushing people. The Jaguar reportedly rammed into the crowd at a speed of 160 km/h.

Nine people died and the driver of the “Jaguar” car also sustained injuries in the accident.

DCP Ahmedabad Traffic West, Nita Desai, said, “Last night a Jaguar car killed 9 people and injured 10-11 people. The driver has been admitted to hospital and as per doctor’s advice, we will arrest him.”

Further investigations are underway.

Ahmedabad

First published on: 20-07-2023 at 09:13 IST

