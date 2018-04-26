Speeding dumper mows down four of family in Gurugram, case filed

In a tragic incident reported from Gurugram, a speeding dumper in Gurugram mowed down four members of a family on Tuesday evening. The accident occured when a dumper collided with their bike on which they were travelling at around 8:30 pm near Sohna Harchandrapur village, The Indian Express reported.

Police said that the deceased include a woman, her two daughters and her elder brother. The one-year-old son of the lady was admitted to Civil Hospital in Sohna.The deceased persons have been identified as Afsana (28), Irshad (30) – her elder brother, her two daughters Saima and Ayat, both less than five. The infant is out of danger but is still at the hospital. His name is Zaid. Police said that the family hailed from Dhoj area of Faridabad. But Afsana was staying in Dungarpur in Rajasthan.

Police said that the driver of the dumper escaped from the incident site, leaving his vehicle behind. He is suspected to have been involved in another mishap in Faridabad before killing four in Gurugram.

According to police, the speeding dumper had first hit a Scorpio from the front and then mowed down the motorcyclists. The driver of the Scorpio also sustained injuries in the incident. Police said that the dumper was travelling from Ballabgarh in Faridabad.

The deceased woman’s elder brother, a labourer by profession, had gone to pick Afsana and her children, police said.

Sohna Police station SHO inspector Harender Singh said that a case has been filed. He said that the dumper was also seized by police and a search operation is underway to trace the driver. “We have seized the dumper, and identified the driver. We suspect that he is also responsible for another accident in Faridabad, just 15 minutes before this one,” Harender said.

In Faridabad, according to police, an accident was reported near Sirohi village. Here too, a dumper collided with a Haryana Roadways bus which was carrying a marriage party.