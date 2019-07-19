Speeding Audi rams into bike at Jaipur intersection; accused detained

Mangled remains of vehicles that met with an accident near Birla Temple in Jaipur on July 16. (Photo/PTI)

In a hit and run case, a speeding Audi car rammed into a scooty near JDA circle here, leaving the biker critically injured on Friday early morning, police said. The accident took place at 6:25 am and has been recorded on the CCTV cameras, they said. The accused, Siddharth Sharma (23) who fled from the spot, was later traced and detained for interrogation, assistant police inspector Prahlad Chand said, adding the car has also been seized, police said.

The speeding car was going to Rajapark from Rambagh area when it hit the scooty, tossing its rider Abhay Dagar (45) in the air multiple times, Chand said. Dagar was heading towards Johri Bazar from Mahaveer Nagar, the officer added.

The victim is undergoing treatment at trauma centre of SMS Hospital, police said. A case has been registered under section 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life) of Indian Penal Code following the complaint lodged by the victim’s family members, police said. On July 16, a speeding car had hit three bikes and another vehicle waiting at the traffic stop light at the same area, in which two brothers were killed and five others were injured.