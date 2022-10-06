Tiff in TRS? Speculations after KCR’s daughter Kavitha skips Bharat Rashtra Samithi launch

With national ambition in sight, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday renamed the Telangana Rashtra Samithi as Bharat Rashtra Samithi. While all MPS, MLAs, MLCs and district-level coordinators were in attendance, the absence of his daughter and TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavita set off a buzz, ANI reported.

This move made the TRS, which was launched in 2000, a national party and over 280 party executive members, MLAs and MPs had passed a resolution to merge the TRS with the BRS.

Kavitha had earlier in the day on the occasion of Dussehra tweeted a picture with the caption, “On this auspicious day of #Dusherra, we performed Ayudha Pooja at home. #vijaydashmi. (sic)”

On this auspicious day of #Dusherra, we performed Ayudha Pooja at home. #vijaydashmi pic.twitter.com/wtsrrXvbyq — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) October 5, 2022

Till the filing of this report, she has not tweeted a picture regarding the re-launch of the party.

Also Read: With 2024 LS polls in sight, KCR-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi renamed Bharat Rashtra Samithi

According to an ANI report, her name was also missing from the TRS’ list of in-charges for the upcoming Munugode bye-poll.

Meanwhile, KCR’s son Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, was also present at the BRS launch. KTR is one of the party’s in-charges of the bypoll that is scheduled for November 3.

On Wednesday, on the occasion of Dussehra, the TRS unveiled its bid to go national by renaming it to Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which saw the support of political parties like Janata Dal (Secular) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

Also Read: Telangana: Governor alleges ‘discrimination, humiliation’ by KCR govt

The JD(S) was represented by HD Kumaraswamy who was in attendance at the event held in Hyderabad’s Telangana Bhavan. The former Karnataka Chief Minister, along with 20 MLAs, had flown in a special plane on Tuesday to back KCR, PTI reported.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also tweeted congratulating the party’s “transformation into a national party”. “My best wishes to the party on their new beginning,” Owaisi tweeted.

Two MPs belonging to Tamil Nadu’s Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), including Dalit leader Thirumavalavan, were also present in the launch of the BRS.