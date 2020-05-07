‘Specific groups, specific localities’: In stinging letter to West Bengal, MHA flags Mamata Banerjee’s selective enforcement of COVID-19 measures in state

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee , face covered with a piece of cloth (PTI Photo)

A letter by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to West Bengal could spell further trouble for the already tense relations between the Centre and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the latter’s handling of the coronavirus situation. In its letter to the state government on Wednesday, the Centre came down hard on the West Bengal government over what it termed as its ineffective enforcement of the measures introduced by the central government to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Making specific reference to the attacks on police personnel and health workers, the letter by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla also slammed the state government for allowing “specific groups in specific localities” in Kolkata and Howrah to violate the curbs, The Indian Express reported.

Citing other violations, the MHA also pointed to the plying of rickshaws, children playing cricket, and people bathing in rivers to fault the Mamata administration for its inefficient and selective enforcement of containment measures.

“Lockdown violations have been noted in the cities of Kolkata and Howrah by specific groups in specific localities with media reports of the ‘corona warriors’ including even the police being attacked in such localities. This necessitates stricter enforcement of lockdown by enhancing police presence. Instances of problems faced due to ostracism of health care professionals and lack of quarantine facilities is also worrying,” the MHA letter addressed to West Bengal Home Secretary Rajiv Sinha said.

The letter, MHA said, was based on the observations made by two Inter Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) who visited West Bengal recently. The team had in its final observations flagged several shortcomings in the state’s enforcement of the lockdown measures as well as the state’s healthcare facilities. However, The Indian Express reported that a letter by Additional Secretary Apurva Chandra, who headed the IMCT which visited Kolkata and Howrah, had made no mention of any “specific group” violating the lockdown guidelines.