Special voter awareness and facilitation camps organised in Delhi

Special camps were set up in all polling stations in the national capital on Saturday and Sunday to facilitate voter enrolment and spread awareness, according to an official statement. These camps aimed to provide every possible assistance to people such as searching the name in the voter list, enrolment for voter ID card, correction in voter ID, and deletion of name. There are a total of 13,820 polling stations across the national capital, it said.

Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi Ranbir Singh said this campaign for voter awareness and facilitation will not only help the electors to get all necessary assistance, but will also give wings to the vision of ‘No Voter To Be Left Behind’, the statement said. He said the special summary revision of the electoral roll is going on in full swing and the last date for getting enrolled as voter is November 30. The CEO said any person who would be of 18 years or more on or before January 1, 2022 is eligible to enrol as a voter.

He also said that draft rolls are displayed in all polling stations where citizens can check their names in the voter list and applications for addition, corrections or deletion of names can be submitted on the spot, it said.

More than 13,000 booth level officers are proactively engaging with the citizens under their jurisdiction and encouraging the newly eligible as well as left-out voters to enrol themselves in the voter list, it added.