Special train with migrant workers to leave for Jharkhand from Kerala

Published: May 2, 2020 12:37:47 PM

Around 1,100 migrant workers from Aluva in Kochi left for Bhubaneswar in Odisha on Friday night.

coronavirus, coronavirus pandemic, coronavirus in India, coronavirus impact on migrants, migrant labourers during coronavirus pandemic, migrant labourers return, covid-19Those with any symptoms of the virus would not be allowed to travel. (Representational image: PTI)

A train carrying around 1,200 stranded migrant workers from Kerala would leave from the state capital to Hatia in Jharkhand on Saturday. Thiruvananthapuram District Collector K Gopalakrishnan said the train was expected to leave the central station here at around 2 PM.

Those with any symptoms of the virus would not be allowed to travel, he told reporters here This is the second train which would be leaving from the state with the workers.

Around 1,100 migrant workers from Aluva in Kochi left for Bhubaneswar in Odisha on Friday night. Earlier, the state government had said that at least 5 trains would be leaving for various states from Kerala on Saturday with the workers.

